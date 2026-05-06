

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hensoldt AG (HAG.DE) on Wednesday reported improved first-quarter results, with reduced losses supported by higher revenue and improved operating performance.



Profit before tax narrowed to a loss of €20 million, compared with a loss of €38 million in the same period last year.



Earnings before financial result and income taxes (EBIT) improved to €4 million loss from a loss of €16 million last year.



Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to €19 million or €0.16 per share, compared with a loss of €30 million or €0.26 per share previously.



Revenue increased to €496 million from €395 million a year ago.



Order intake more than doubled to €1.483 billion from €701 million.



For the full year, the company confirmed its outlook. It expects order intake to be between €4.125 billion and €5.500 billion for the year.



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