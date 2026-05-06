

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback fell to 1.1713 against the euro and 0.7813 against the franc, from its early 5-day highs of 1.1676 and 0.7848, respectively.



The greenback dropped to 1.3578 against the pound.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 0.76 against the franc and 1.43 against the pound.



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