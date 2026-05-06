BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
6 May 2026
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces the purchase of the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
|Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
|US Dollar
|Date of purchase:
|5 May 2026
|Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|3,000
|Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):
|4.3200
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
|Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
|Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
|305,099,045 Sterling Shares
|72,637,006 Sterling Shares
|24,036,094 US Dollar Shares
|564,443 US Dollar Shares
From 5 May 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 467,082,548.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001