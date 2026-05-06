The world's leading brewer's approach to creativity as a competitive advantage results in strong performance and increased revenues

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced AB InBev (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD) as the 2026 Creative Marketer of the Year. The honorary accolade is presented to a marketer that has amassed a body of iconic, Lion-winning work over a sustained period of time. AB InBev's continued commitment to using creativity as a growth lever across its portfolio resulted in it winning an impressive 37 Lions at last year's Festival.

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AB InBev is the first company in Cannes Lions' history to be honoured with the award for a third time. Since 2021 the global brewer has embarked on a journey of inorganic to organic growth, betting on creativity as a key competitive advantage that has contributed to strong performance and increased revenues.

About the honour, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: "AB InBev has embedded creativity into how it operates, not just how it leverages marketing, and it is consistently outperforming as a result. By prioritising creativity at a C-suite level and implementing an internal creative effectiveness system, it continues to demonstrate the clear and compelling link between creative excellence and commercial performance. This is a historic win, recognising a company that has made creativity scalable, measurable and sustainable across hundreds of brands globally."

AB InBev's published Q1 2026 business results demonstrate strong momentum across its global footprint, achieving all-time high revenues and increased beer volumes. Its focused and consistent consumer-centric strategy builds brands to drive sustainable long-term growth with 20 "+1 billion-dollar" brands.

About the award, Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer, AB InBev, said: "Creativity is always in service to driving growth. To be named Creative Marketer of the Year for the third time in the last five years reflects our consistent and sustainable approach to building brands people love. It's also a credit to the amazing teams and agency partners we have around the world that are delivering all-time high revenues. Cheers to everyone that helped make this history-making recognition possible."

At Cannes Lions the Juries have consistently recognised AB InBev and last year awarded work from 10 countries across a breadth of 15 different Lion Awards. Additionally, the Global Effie Index ranked AB InBev as the World's Most Effective Marketer for the fourth year in a row, and in the Kantar BrandZ rankings, AB InBev brands lead the world's most valuable beer brands, taking eight of the top 10 places, with Corona ranked number one for two years in a row.

AB InBev will open the 2026 Cannes Lions programme, delivering a keynote on the Lumière Theatre stage at 10am, Monday 22 June. Following this, it will be honoured as Creative Marketer of the Year at the final Awards Show of the Festival on Friday 26 June.

Cannes Lions will run from 22 to 26 June in Cannes, France. To view the full programme and see the range of Festival passes available, visit www.canneslions.com.

About LIONS

LIONS is the global platform that champions creativity and marketing effectiveness for growth. We help businesses grow through creative marketing that matters.

We know that creativity can and should be applied across the full marketing mix. Creativity is an impactful business driver and when it's integrated with a culture of effectiveness, it's a competitive advantage.

Backed by over 150 years of experience and evidence, Cannes Lions, WARC, Effie, Contagious and Acuity provides the global marketing industry with the definitive benchmarks, intelligence, training and tailored advice needed to grow.

LIONS is part of Informa PLC.

www.lions.co

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading international B2B events, digital services and academic research group.

We champion specialists. Through hundreds of market-leading brands, we connect people with knowledge so they can learn more, know more and do more.

We operate in over 30 countries and serve businesses and professionals working in over a dozen specialist markets.

Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

www.informa.com

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Contacts:

AB InBev

Media Relations

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Camilla Lambert

PR Director

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Camillal@canneslions.com

Tash Naidoo

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LIONS

Tashn@canneslions.com

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