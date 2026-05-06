

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) announced a profit for third quarter of $278 million



The company's bottom line totaled $278 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $196 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Amcor plc reported adjusted earnings of $446 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 77.5% to $5.91 billion from $3.33 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $278 Mln. vs. $196 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $5.91 Bln vs. $3.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.98 To $ 4.03



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