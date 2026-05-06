AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) held its 2026 Annual General Meeting ("2026 AGM") at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday 5 May 2026, and today announces the results of the poll vote for each resolution set out in the Notice of AGM published on 26 March 2026 (the "AGM Notice"). The full text of the resolutions proposed at the AGM is included in the AGM Notice.
All of the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. A copy of the poll results for the 2026 AGM, along with the AGM Notice, is available on the Company's website at www.anglogoldashanti.com.
Resolution
Votes For1
Votes Against
Votes Withheld/
Broker
1.
To receive the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts
410,131,960
99.99
48,784
0.01
691,627
10,323,980
2.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
384,007,796
93.50
26,710,298
6.50
154,277
10,323,980
3.
To elect Mr. Marcus Randolph as a director
409,939,795
99.82
737,436
0.18
195,140
10,323,980
4.
To re-elect Dr. Kojo Busia as a director
410,496,074
99.96
183,313
0.04
192,984
10,323,980
5.
To re-elect Mr. Alberto Calderon as a director
410,624,483
99.99
53,604
0.01
194,284
10,323,980
6.
To re-elect Mr. Bruce Cleaver as a director
409,840,346
99.80
839,403
0.20
192,622
10,323,980
7.
To re-elect Ms. Gillian Doran as a director
380,026,140
92.54
30,655,976
7.46
190,255
10,323,980
8.
To re-elect Mr. Alan Ferguson as a director
407,675,665
99.27
3,005,360
0.73
191,346
10,323,980
9.
To re-elect Mr. Albert Garner as a director
319,230,471
77.73
91,445,187
22.27
196,713
10,323,980
10.
To re-elect Ms. Jinhee Magie as a director
410,613,740
99.98
64,567
0.02
194,064
10,323,980
11.
To re-elect Ms. Nicky Newton-King as a director
409,239,702
99.65
1,442,863
0.35
189,806
10,323,980
12.
To re-elect Ms. Diana Sands as a director
408,028,556
99.35
2,649,778
0.65
194,037
10,323,980
13.
To re-elect Mr. Jochen Tilk as a director
408,254,685
99.41
2,422,837
0.59
194,849
10,323,980
14.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as statutory auditor of the Company
420,961,551
99.97
109,438
0.03
125,362
0
15.
To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to determine the remuneration of the Company's statutory auditor
410,501,685
99.94
255,527
0.06
115,159
10,323,980
16.
To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as independent registered public accountants of the Company
420,970,447
99.98
101,778
0.02
124,126
0
17.
To authorise the Company to make political donations up to an aggregate limit of £100,000
309,205,954
75.31
101,344,934
24.69
321,483
10,323,980
1.
Votes 'for' include those votes giving the Chair discretion.
2.
For all relevant purposes votes which are "withheld" or "abstained" are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.
On Friday, 13 March 2026, the record date as set out in the AGM Notice, there were 505,577,721 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share on a poll.
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506752614/en/
Contacts:
Media
Andrea Maxey
+61 8 9425 4603 +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold
General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com
Investors
Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@aga.gold
Andrea Maxey
+61 8 9425 4603 +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold
Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com