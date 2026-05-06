

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) released a profit for first quarter of $648 million



The company's earnings came in at $648 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $665 million, or $2.39 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $726 million or $2.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $1.398 billion from $1.247 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $648 Mln. vs. $665 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.43 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue: $1.398 Bln vs. $1.247 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.99 To $ 3.06 Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.38 To $ 11.63



The company expects adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter in the range of $1.525 billion - $1.550 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.99 - $3.06.



For the full year 2026, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $5.880 billion - $5.970 billion and adjusted EPS of $11.38 - $11.63.



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