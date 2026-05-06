

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) said, for second quarter, it anticipates: Gross Bookings of $56.25 billion to $57.75 billion, representing growth of 18% to 22% on a constant-currency basis. Non-GAAP EPS is projected in a range of $0.78 to $0.82, representing growth of 31% to 38%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion. The company said it is expecting to facilitate AV trips in as many as 15 cities globally by the end of 2026.



First quarter GAAP net income attributable to Uber Technologies was $263 million, which included a $1.5 billion net headwind from revaluations of Uber's equity investments. GAAP earnings per share was $0.13. For the prior year, net income was $1.78 billion, or $0.83 per share. Adjusted EBITDA grew 33% to $2.5 billion. Non-GAAP Net Income grew 39% to $1.5 billion and Non-GAAP EPS grew 44% to $0.72.



First quarter revenue grew 14% to $13.2 billion, or 10% on a constant currency basis from a year ago. Trips during the quarter grew 20% year-over-year to 3.6 billion, driven by Monthly Active Platform Consumers growth of 17% and monthly Trips per MAPC growth of 3% from last year. Gross Bookings grew 25% to $53.7 billion, and 21% on a constant currency basis. Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $6.1 billion at the end of the quarter.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Uber shares are up 9.4 percent to $79.85.



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