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WKN: A1JUDY | ISIN: US5949603048 | Ticker-Symbol: MVIN
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 09:14
0,568 Euro
-0,70 % -0,004
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROVISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROVISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5510,55715:41
0,5560,56115:39
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results on May 13, 2026

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 after the market close.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast, consisting of prepared remarks by management and a question-and-answer session at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on May 13, 2026 and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

The live webcast can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact
Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-to-announce-first-quarter-2026-results-on-may-13-2026-1163786

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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