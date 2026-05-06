Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold & Kupfer: Jackpot-Chance in Montana
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067 | Ticker-Symbol: PSE
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 07:33
67,40 Euro
-1,14 % -0,78
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,0868,4417:14
67,0868,4417:14
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2026 16:38 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparking Curiosity: 2,000 Kids From PSEG Families Visit Locations for Hands-On Learning During Take Our Kids To Work Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / By PSEG

A day at work - through their eyes

From bucket trucks to safety demos, Take Our Kids to Work Day gave more than 2,000 children ages 6 to 12 a closer look at how PSEG delivers safe, reliable energy and takes care of communities every day.

Opening doors across New Jersey and Long Island

Teams at 22 locations across PSEG's service territory opened their doors and shared what they do in ways that made sense for younger visitors. At PSEG Headquarters in Newark, kids learned about electrical safety, explored bucket trucks, stepped into a mock call center exercise to brush up on their customer service skills and even had a chance to visit our friend, Elmo. In the southern division, they moved through an automotive repair maze, learned about "fires and wires" safety and took part in a scavenger hunt focused on personal protective equipment.

At the Springfield location, hands-on experiments and seed planting activities connected to conversations about clean energy, with an electric vehicle for them to explore on site. At the Edison training center, drone demonstrations and safety games gave kids a chance to see how technology supports our work in the field.

Sparking curiosity about the future

"Take Our Kids to Work Day is a great example of how PSEG cares for our people and invests in the future," said Steve Fleisher, executive director of future of work and employee experience. "Having thousands of kids experience what goes on behind the scenes at PSEG and what their parents do for work is part of efforts to create engagement for employees and their families. We're also proud to help spark curiosity and inspire the next generation."

Across all locations, there was a steady sense of curiosity, from kids asking questions to employees sharing more about their day-to-day work. For many, it was a chance to connect the dots between what they hear at home and what it looks like in practice.

Moments like this are part of how PSEG shows up and cares for the people and the communities the company serves. When kids can see and try the work firsthand, it makes it more real and more within reach. It's one way to help build understanding of what it takes to keep energy safe and reliable, and who makes it happen every day.

To learn more about PSEG's partnership with Sesame Workshop and check out resources for your little ones, visit sesame.org/emergencies.

Find more stories and multimedia from PSEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/sparking-curiosity-2-000-kids-from-pseg-families-visit-locations-for-hands-on-learning-du-1164278

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.