Sparking Curiosity: 2,000 Kids From PSEG Families Visit Locations for Hands-On Learning During Take Our Kids To Work Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / By PSEG

A day at work - through their eyes

From bucket trucks to safety demos, Take Our Kids to Work Day gave more than 2,000 children ages 6 to 12 a closer look at how PSEG delivers safe, reliable energy and takes care of communities every day.

Opening doors across New Jersey and Long Island

Teams at 22 locations across PSEG's service territory opened their doors and shared what they do in ways that made sense for younger visitors. At PSEG Headquarters in Newark, kids learned about electrical safety, explored bucket trucks, stepped into a mock call center exercise to brush up on their customer service skills and even had a chance to visit our friend, Elmo. In the southern division, they moved through an automotive repair maze, learned about "fires and wires" safety and took part in a scavenger hunt focused on personal protective equipment.

At the Springfield location, hands-on experiments and seed planting activities connected to conversations about clean energy, with an electric vehicle for them to explore on site. At the Edison training center, drone demonstrations and safety games gave kids a chance to see how technology supports our work in the field.

Sparking curiosity about the future

"Take Our Kids to Work Day is a great example of how PSEG cares for our people and invests in the future," said Steve Fleisher, executive director of future of work and employee experience. "Having thousands of kids experience what goes on behind the scenes at PSEG and what their parents do for work is part of efforts to create engagement for employees and their families. We're also proud to help spark curiosity and inspire the next generation."

Across all locations, there was a steady sense of curiosity, from kids asking questions to employees sharing more about their day-to-day work. For many, it was a chance to connect the dots between what they hear at home and what it looks like in practice.

Moments like this are part of how PSEG shows up and cares for the people and the communities the company serves. When kids can see and try the work firsthand, it makes it more real and more within reach. It's one way to help build understanding of what it takes to keep energy safe and reliable, and who makes it happen every day.

To learn more about PSEG's partnership with Sesame Workshop and check out resources for your little ones, visit sesame.org/emergencies.

Find more stories and multimedia from PSEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PSEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/sparking-curiosity-2-000-kids-from-pseg-families-visit-locations-for-hands-on-learning-du-1164278