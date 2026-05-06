

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury announced plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The three-year note auction attracted above average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand, and the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.



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