Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Shareholders vote in favor of all proposals by the Board at Idorsia's Annual General Meeting 2026

Allschwil, Switzerland - May 6, 2026

At today's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) held in Basel, Switzerland, shareholders voted convincingly in favor of all proposals by the Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by 213 shareholders, representing a total of 107'812'120 shares, or 43% of the total outstanding shares.

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD, Chairman of the Board of Directors and interim CEO of Idorsia, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support. Idorsia is a commercial-stage biotech with a strong foundation. We have two products with blockbuster potential, an innovative pipeline of first or best-in-class medicines, and a near-term path to financial independence. With the election of Natalia Misciattelli, Gabriel Baertschi, and André Muller, the Board is fully aligned to support the next phase of growth, alongside progressing the search for the right CEO who shares our vision. Our clear focus is on accelerating QUVIVIQ sales, advancing our pipeline, and creating sustainable long-term value."

The shareholders approved the Annual Report 2025, the Consolidated Financial Statements 2025, and the Statutory Financial Statements 2025. Shareholders also endorsed the Compensation Report 2025 and the Sustainability Report 2025 by way of consultative vote.

The shareholders approved the appropriation of available earnings and that the net loss for the year 2025 be carried forward.

The shareholders granted discharge to all members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2025.

The shareholders re-elected Jean-Paul Clozel, Mathieu Simon, and Sandy Mahatme, and elected the new candidates Natalia Misciattelli, Gabriel Baertschi, and André C. Muller, for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM 2027. In addition, the shareholders re-elected Jean-Paul Clozel as Chairman of the Board, and (re-)elected the members of the Nominating, Governance and Compensation Committee: Mathieu Simon, Gabriel Baertschi, and Natalia Misciattelli. Following the AGM, the Board of Directors of Idorsia comprises a total of six members: Jean-Paul Clozel (Chairman), Mathieu Simon (Vice-Chairman and Lead Independent Director), Sandy Mahatme (Finance & Audit Committee Chair), Natalia Misciattelli, Gabriel Baertschi (Nominating, Governance, & Compensation Committee Chair), and André C. Muller.

Shareholders approved the aggregate maximum amount of compensation for the Board of Directors for the term of office until the AGM 2027 and aggregate maximum amount of compensation for the Idorsia Executive Committee (IEC) for the financial year 2027.

BachmannPartner AG, who was represented by Mr Alain Bachmann, was re-elected as Independent Proxy for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM 2027.

Deloitte AG, Basel, was re-elected as the company's statutory auditors for the financial year 2026 (for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM 2027).

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines to help more patients. To achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech hub - Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

For further information, please contact

Kevin Boss

Director, Investor Relations

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com - media.relations@idorsia.com - www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intend", "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs, business development activities and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

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