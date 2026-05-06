Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend by 7.3 Percent

DOVER, Del., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At their meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) voted to increase the quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock from $0.685 per share to $0.735 per share. The Board's action raises the 2026 annualized dividend by $0.20 from $2.74 to $2.94 per share, a 7.3 percent increase. The $0.735 per share quarterly dividend will be payable July 6, 2026 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2026.

"The Board's decision to increase the annualized dividend rate reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation: balancing continued reinvestment of equity back into the business with dividend growth that aligns with sustainable earnings growth. We continue to execute upon our long-term strategic growth plan - prudently deploying capital, proactively managing our regulatory strategy and continuing to transform our operations. Our balanced approach is focused on delivering durable, long-term value for our shareholders," commented Jeff Householder, chair, president and chief executive officer.

Chesapeake Utilities has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 65 years and has increased its annualized dividend every year since 2004.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CPK). Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com .

For more information, contact:

Lucia Dempsey

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

347-804-9067

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation