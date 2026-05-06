

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study from Rice University suggests that public reactions to the weight-loss medications go beyond simple admiration or acceptance. In some cases, people who use them may face more criticism than those who do not lose weight at all.



The research, led by Erin Standen, an assistant professor of psychological sciences at Rice, and published in the International Journal of Obesity, asked participants to evaluate a fictional individual based on their weight history. The person either lost weight using a GLP-1 medication, lost weight through diet and exercise, or did not lose weight at all.



'The GLP-1 users were socially penalized not just compared to someone who lost weight through diet and exercise,' Standen said. 'They were also rated more harshly than someone who didn't lose weight in the first place.'



'There's this idea that if you lose weight, you might escape stigma,' Standen added. 'But what we're seeing is that people may face judgment at multiple points. They may be judged for their weight and for how they choose to manage it.'



The findings revealed a clear pattern that people viewed those who used GLP-1 medications less favorably than those who lost weight through diet and exercise. More notably, participants rated GLP-1 users more negatively than individuals who had not lost weight at all.



'There's a narrative that using these medications is 'taking the easy way out,' Standen noted. 'And that belief seems to shape how people are judged.'



The researchers also explored perceptions around discontinuing GLP-1 medications. Many people, who stopped using them due to cost, insurance limitations, or side effects, often face weight regain issues.



'Ultimately, any form of stigma related to someone's body or their health choices is not helpful,' Standen concluded. 'People should be able to make decisions that are right for them without fear of being judged.'



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