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WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 20:07
23,600 Euro
+4,84 % +1,090
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,68023,92020:18
23,60023,99020:08
PR Newswire
06.05.2026 19:54 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Essity initiates strategic review of the Consumer Tissue business area

The hygiene and health company Essity initiates a strategic review of the Consumer Tissue business area's global operations. The review will evaluate strategic alternatives with the aim of creating the best possible conditions for the Consumer Tissue business and the Group to develop to their full potential and maximize value creation.

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity continuously evaluates its product portfolio to increase long-term value creation, and accordingly, Essity's Board of Directors has decided to initiate a strategic review of the Consumer Tissue business area. With the review, different alternatives will be evaluated and may lead to separation, although no such decisions have yet been taken.

"Essity's Consumer Tissue business has a strong offering under its own brands, retailer brands, and through private label, with leading market positions and an efficient supply chain. The strategic review will evaluate different options for the ownership of Consumer Tissue and is part of our efforts to optimize Essity's product portfolio and maximize value creation," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO, Essity.

In 2025, net sales for the Consumer Tissue business area amounted to SEK 43,537m, corresponding to 31% of the Group's net sales. EBITA excl. IAC amounted to SEK 5,187m, EBITA margin excl. IAC 11.9% and ROCE excl. IAC to 14.7%. The business includes products such as toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, moist tissue and paper napkins under brands such as Lotus, Tempo, Zewa, Cushelle, Plenty, Regio and Familia. Essity also produces consumer tissue for retailer's own brands and private label. In Consumer Tissue, Essity is the market leader in Europe and the second largest player in Latin America. The business area includes approximately 13,000 employees and 29 production facilities.

Tomorrow, May 7, Essity will host its Capital Markets Day. The day starts at 09:00 CET and will be live-streamed through the link Essity CMD 2026 Webcast with the opportunity to ask questions.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 19:25 CET on May 6, 2026.
Karl Stoltz, Public relations Director, +46 (0) 709 426 338, karl.stoltz@essity.com

Contact persons at Essity:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 (0) 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs +46 (0) 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-initiates-strategic-review-of-the-consumer-tissue-business-area,c4345540

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4345540/4081060.pdf

Essity Press release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-initiates-strategic-review-of-the-consumer-tissue-business-area-302764519.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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