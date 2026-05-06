RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Horizon Aircraft's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on May 7th

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (Nasdaq:HOVR).

The exclusive event will feature Horizon Aircraft Co-Founder and CEO Brandon Robinson and CFO Brian Merker. Attendees will gain insights into Horizon Aircraft's strategy to redefine advanced air mobility through its next-generation hybrid-electric VTOL platform. Management will discuss the company's flagship Cavorite X7 aircraft, which leverages a patented fan-in-wing design and hybrid propulsion system to enable vertical takeoff and landing while flying the vast majority of its mission in efficient wing-borne flight.

The presentation will highlight Horizon's differentiated approach to overcoming key limitations of first-generation eVTOL and legacy helicopters, including constraints around range, payload, speed, and operating economics. Executives will also outline the company's capital-efficient OEM-focused business model, progress toward full-scale aircraft development and certification, strategic validation from government and defense stakeholders, and its positioning to address high-value, mission-critical markets such as emergency medical services, defense, disaster response, and regional transport.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/HOVR/88132470954

Questions can be pre-submitted to HOVR@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

For further information, contact:

Kathryn Burns

ir@horizonaircraft.com

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

HOVR@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-horizon-aircrafts-exclusive-live-investor-webinar-and-qanda-1164411