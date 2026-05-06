Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Strengthens Technical and Strategic Team as 2026 Work Programs Advance

Company Also Announces IR Extension

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN:A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") announces the addition of Mr. Justin Brown as Senior Geologist and Operations Manager, Mr. Jay Robbie as Senior Geologist and Technical Advisor, and Mr. Sam Shahrokhi as Vice President of Corporate Development.

As Green Bridge moves its projects forward, particularly in Minnesota, the Company is focused on adding the right people with the right skill sets to support exploration, technical execution, and long-term corporate growth. These appointments reflect Green Bridge's view that strong projects are best advanced by strong teams, and that building internal technical and strategic capacity is a key part of creating long-term shareholder value.

Mr. Brown, who joins Green Bridge as Senior Geologist and Operations Manager, is a Minnesota-licensed Professional Geologist (P.G.) and Certified Professional Geologist (CPG), as certified by the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG), with experience across exploration, hydrogeology, and geotechnical projects in North America. He has worked with regional and national firms, where he has led field programs, subsurface interpretation, and integrated data analysis in support of project success. Based in Duluth Minnesota, Mr. Brown brings seven years of relevant regional experience, including a hands-on familiarity with the Duluth Complex and magmatic base metal systems. His practical, field-oriented approach to geoscience will support Green Bridge's exploration activities from early-stage targeting through execution. As a Minnesota-based geologist and community member, Mr. Brown also reflects the Company's commitment to building local expertise and engaging regional talent as part of its project development strategy in the State.

Mr. Robbie, who joins Green Bridge as Senior Geologist and Technical Advisor, is a Minnesota geologist with an MSc. in Mineral Exploration from the Colorado School of Mines. During his tenure at AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Mr. Robbie supported exploration and project evaluation, and was a key member of the team that made a tier one gold discovery in Nevada. He specializes in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), geological mapping, 3D modelling, and integrated data interpretation, using multidisciplinary datasets to refine targets and support decision-making. His background combines global exploration exposure with local geological perspective, aligning well with Green Bridge's Minnesota-focused strategy.

Mr. Shahrokhi, who will support the Company's strategic growth and business development initiatives as Vice President of Corporate Development, is an entrepreneur and business development executive with experience across the health, biotechnology, and mining industries. He has worked with a range of private and public companies and is recognized for his strategic vision and ability to identify emerging opportunities. Mr. Shahrokhi is the Founder and President of One51 Financial Services, a Vancouver-based firm providing accounting, corporate, and financial support services to public and private companies.

The Company believes these appointments strengthen its ability to carry out meaningful work across quality properties while continuing to build a team that combines regional knowledge, technical depth, and growth-oriented leadership.

The Company also announces, further to its news release dated January 13 and March 6, 2026, that it has extended the term of its engagement of MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (business address: Saarlandstraße 28 58511 Lüdenscheid, Germany, email: info@mcsmarket.de; telephone: +491772481220; and website: www.mcsmarket.de) ("MCS") for the continued provision of a range of online marketing services, including campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the "Services"). The Services are expected to run until August 4, 2026, or budget exhaustion. The Company has paid MCS EUR 372,000 for the extended term. No securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation. The Services will be executed via digital channels, including Google Ads and native advertising.

About Green Bridge Metals Corporation

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring critical mineral rich assets and advancing exploration projects along the South Contact District of the Duluth Complex, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The Company is focused on copper, nickel and titanium systems in a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction with existing infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

ON BEHALF OF GREEN BRIDGE METALS CORPORATION

"David Suda"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

David Suda

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.928.3101

Email: investors@greenbridgemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, without limitation, statements regarding the benefits expected from the addition of personnel, the Company's investor awareness activities, exploration activities, future studies, and the advancement of its mineral projects.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to retention of key personnel, exploration, permitting, regulatory approvals, market conditions, commodity prices, and the availability of financing.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: Green Bridge Metals Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/green-bridge-metals-strengthens-technical-and-strategic-team-as-2026-work-program-1164421