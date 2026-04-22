Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN:A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") wishes to clarify certain disclosure, as detailed below, following a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). The disclosure was contained in a landing page prepared for the Company by an investor relations firm and previously hosted at https://edgeonthestreet.com/gbmcf-discover-the-tiny-miner-in-minnesota-with-access-to-minerals-the-united-states-government-has-deemed-critical/ utm_campaign=GBMCF_i2i&utm_source=10301&utm_medium=email&utm_content=shifted ("Landing Page"). The Landing Page has been taken down and the Company has discontinued the investor relations program to which it related.

The Landing Page contained information which did not comply with the requirements set forth in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and which also did not comply with the disclosure standards the Company aspires to achieve. In particular, the Landing Page contained the following disclosures, all of which the Company hereby retracts in their entirety:

Disclosures of the potential economic value of inferred resources at the Company's Serpentine project, with no supporting preliminary economic assessment, as required under NI 43-101. Disclosures relating to potential content, with no accompanying statement that all resources at the Company's Serpentine project are inferred resources. Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of the inferred mineral resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Disclosures relating to adjacent properties, with no cautioning statement advising readers that results obtained at nearby or even adjacent properties are not indications that any similar results will be obtained at the Company's properties.

In addition, contrary to the requirements of NI 43-101, the Landing Page did not contain a statement confirming that a Qualified Person (as defined under NI 43-101) had reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content therein.

The Company notes that investors should not rely upon the information which the Company is retracting by way of this news release.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ajeet Millard, Chief Geologist of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of the critical mineral assets in established mining jurisdictions.

On Behalf of Green Bridge Metals Corporation

David Suda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

David Suda

President & CEO

Tel: 604-928-3101

Email: investors@greenbridgemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Green Bridge Metals Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/green-bridge-metals-clarifies-certain-technical-disclosure-1159943