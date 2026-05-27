Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Reports Initial Assays from Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN:A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial assay results from its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Titac Project, located within the Company's South Contact District in northeastern Minnesota, U.S.A. (Figure 1).

The Company has completed six diamond core drill holes in the Phase 1 program at Titac South. Assay results from the first three holes confirm the presence of broad intervals of copper mineralization associated with the Oxide Ultramafic Intrusions ("OUI"), while assays from the remaining three holes, including a step-out hole targeting a previously untested geophysical anomaly, remain pending. Initial results from the first three holes indicate potential polymetallic mineralization within the OUI, including copper (Cu), titanium dioxide (TiO2), vanadium pentoxide (V2O5), and platinum group elements (PGE) (Figure 2; Table 1).

David Suda, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We have completed the full six-hole program at Titac and sulphide mineralization has been observed in core from every drill hole to date. The broad intervals of copper mineralization within the Oxide Ultramafic Intrusion support our geological model and suggest that mineralization may potentially extend beyond the currently tested area. With assays pending from the final three holes, including a step-out test of a new geophysical anomaly, we are entering an important phase in evaluating the potential scale of the system."

Highlights

Six of six holes completed in the Phase 1 Titac South program intersected observable sulphide mineralization.

Initial assays from the first three holes confirm broad copper mineralization within the OUI.

TS26-005 returned 152 m @ 0.31% Cu, 13.7% TiO2 and 0.15% V2O5.

TS26-003 returned 190 m @ 0.30% Cu, 11.4% TiO2 and 0.13% V2O5, including 14.0 m @ 0.48% Cu, 13.8% TiO2 and 0.13% V2O5.

TS26-002a returned 54.0 m @ 0.20% Cu, 9.3% TiO2 and 0.10% V2O5.

Copper mineralization was observed over broad downhole intervals within the OUI.

Drilling results are consistent with targets generated from 3D VTEM inversion modelling.

Multiple untested geophysical anomalies have been identified across the property.

Figure 1. Map of the South Contact Zone Project showing the Titac property at the southern end.

Figure 2. Map of the Titac property showing the geology, geophysical targets (red polygons), and recent drill program on the right. On the left is the modelled TiO2 (17.5% cutoff) and Cu (0.26% cutoff) looking northeast, with representative intercepts displayed along drill traces. Results from the current drill program are labelled and bolded traces, while historic drill traces and grades are shown as narrower lines.

Technical Overview

The Titac property forms a key part of the Company's South Contact Zone Project in the Duluth Complex of northeastern Minnesota. The project hosts an inferred mineral resource estimate at Titac South of 46.6 million tonnes grading 15% TiO2 (see the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024, filed on SEDAR+). Inferred mineral resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The 2026 drilling program was designed to test the distribution of copper mineralization within the known titanium resource at Titac South and to evaluate the effectiveness of 3D VTEM inversion as a targeting tool. The completed 3D inversion modelling refines the preliminary VTEM results released in May 2025 and identifies a number of previously unrecognized anomalies. Several of these targets exhibit coincident magnetic highs and conductive responses consistent with the geophysical signature of the known mineralized OUIs. Management considers these features prospective for additional titanium-vanadium-copper mineralization.

Drilling Program Design

The Phase 1 program consisted of a systematic six-hole fence across the Titac South intrusion, designed to verify and evaluate the presence, distribution and continuity of copper mineralization within and outside the OUI.

Initial Assay Results - Titac South

Assay results from the first three holes (TS26-002a, TS26-003 and TS26-005) confirm copper mineralization over broad intervals, as summarized in Table 1. All reported intervals are downhole lengths. True widths cannot currently be determined with confidence because of the irregular geometry of the mineralized zones.

Table 1. Titac South 2026 Drill Program Significant Intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) TiO2 (%) V2O5 (%) PGE (ppb) TS26-002a 32.8 310.9 278.1 0.12 6.9 0.10 15.5 36.8 47.0 10.2 0.29 8.5 0.18 10.6 103.0 125.0 22.0 0.23 7.5 0.08 23.1 Including 115.0 117.0 2.0 0.39 16.9 0.21 171.0 207.0 261.0 54.0 0.20 9.3 0.10 19.3 TS26-003 29.9 403.3 373.4 0.18 9.0 0.12 19.1 39.0 229.0 190.0 0.30 11.4 0.13 22.9 Including 127.0 141.0 14.0 0.48 13.8 0.13 18.7 231.0 233.0 2.0 0.21 15.9 0.25 260.0 TS26-005 33.0 476.2 443.2 0.20 9.3 0.11 14.8 115.0 153.0 38.0 0.27 6.3 0.08 19.1 163.0 191.0 28.0 0.19 9.0 0.13 17.1 231.0 383.0 152.0 0.31 13.7 0.15 21.7 Including 311.0 335.0 24.0 0.46 19.0 0.17 32.3 445.0 476.2 31.2 0.21 9.84 0.14 11.4

Table 1. Titac South 2026 Drill Program significant intercepts. The first reported interval for each hole represents the full in-hole interval and is provided for context. Full drill hole details, including collar locations, azimuth, dip and total depth, are available at Appendix 1.

3D VTEM Inversion and Targeting

The Company recently completed a full 3D inversion of VTEM airborne geophysical data, enhancing the resolution of both conductive and magnetic responses across the Titac property. The inversion modelling has identified four or five additional untested anomalies exhibiting coincident conductive and magnetic signatures consistent with known mineralized Oxide Ultramafic Intrusions at Titac South and Titac North (Figure 3). Drilling to date demonstrates alignment between these geophysical targets and observed sulphide mineralization, which supports the Company's exploration model.

Figure 3. Three-dimensional perspective view from the southeast of the modelled geophysical anomalies across the Titac property (yellow polygon). Titac South is the location of the known inferred mineral resource estimate and where the most recent drilling was carried out. Inferred mineral resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Green Bridge Metals exploration samples were collected in accordance with industry standards and best practices. All new samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for geochemical analysis. Analytical methods included fire assay with ICP-OES analysis for gold and platinum group elements, sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES analysis for trace elements, and lithium metaborate fused-disc XRF analysis for major element composition. Activation Laboratories Ltd. is independent of the Company.

For historical assay information, as well as historical QA/QC, data verification, analytical and testing procedures applicable to the Titac prospect, readers should refer to the "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024, prepared by independent Qualified Persons (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Michael B. Dufresne (P.Geol., P.Geo.), Andrew J. Turner (P.Geol., P.Geo.), Fallon T. Clarke (P.Geo.) and Christian Bohm (P.Geo.).

Lengths reported in this news release are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. The locations and distances shown on maps are approximate. Geological interpretations in this news release are those of the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ajeet Milliard, Chief Geologist of Green Bridge Metals Corporation, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of critical mineral assets in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company's South Contact Zone Project in Minnesota hosts titanium-copper-vanadium mineralization within the Duluth Complex. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and the development of domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to the clean energy transition and national security.

On Behalf of Green Bridge Metals Corporation

David Suda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

David Suda

President & CEO

Tel: 604-928-3101

Email: investors@greenbridgemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the ongoing drilling program, visual observations of mineralization, anticipated assay results, and future exploration potential at the Titac Project. Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration, permitting, regulatory approvals, market conditions, commodity prices, and the availability of financing.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Green Bridge Metals Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/green-bridge-metals-reports-initial-assays-from-drill-program-1171156