

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter results with a swing to a loss from a year earlier, as revenue declined and costs weighed on performance.



The company posted net sales of $3.88 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026, down from $4.25 billion a year earlier. Net loss came in at $249 million, compared with net income of $115 million in the prior-year quarter.



Loss per share was $0.86, compared with earnings per share of $0.40 a year earlier.



GT is currently trading after hours at $7.12, down $0.18 or 2.45 percent on the Nasdaq.



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