

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 11.3 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 570.787 trillion yen.



That missed expectations for a decline of 10.5 percent following the 10.6 percent drop in March.



Banknotes in circulation were down 1.8 percent, while coins in circulation fell 1.1 percent. Current account balances tumbled an annual 13.5 percent, including a 12.0 percent drop in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base shed 5.6 percent on year to 577.319 trillion yen.



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