

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - APA Corporation (APA) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $446 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $347 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $489 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 11.7% to $2.327 billion from $2.636 billion last year.



APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $446 Mln. vs. $347 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $2.327 Bln vs. $2.636 Bln last year.



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