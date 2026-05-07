

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.ST) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $273.33 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $153.50 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 59.2% to $567.38 million from $356.35 million last year.



Lundin Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $273.33 Mln. vs. $153.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $567.38 Mln vs. $356.35 Mln last year.



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