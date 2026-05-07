Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Siegfried included in Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index



07.05.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

Zofingen, May 7, 2026 Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, has once again been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index. As the only end-to-end CDMO included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices, this recognition underscores Siegfried's distinct positioning in ESG performance within the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO: "Inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index confirms that we are making tangible progress in integrating sustainability into our business. It reflects the consistent work of our teams across all sites and functions, and our focus on translating ESG priorities into operational execution." Formerly known as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices are among the most established global ESG benchmarks. They are based on S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and track companies with leading sustainability performance across industries. For more information on the 2026 annual review results, please visit: www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/djsi-annual-review Siegfried once again included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index

Recognition underscores strong ESG performance and continued integration of sustainability across the business Contact Financial analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global CDMO with 16 sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA, Australia and China. In 2025, the company achieved sales of CHF 1,327.8 million and employed on 31.12.2025 more than 3,800 people. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.







Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch





End of Media Release

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