Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in Siegfried's management team



01.06.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

Zofingen, June 1, 2026 Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, appoints Christina Del Vecchio as Chief Legal Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective no later than November 1, 2026. Christina Del Vecchio brings extensive international legal and governance experience, including a strong US and European background, and will lead the company's global legal organization. She most recently served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at PolyPeptide Group AG, a SIX-listed company, where she was a member of the Executive Committee with responsibility for corporate governance, compliance, risk management, and legal oversight across global operations. Her professional background spans listed company environments, capital markets, and complex cross-border regulatory matters. Christina holds a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Florida. She is admitted to the New York Bar. Christina will succeed Luca Dalla Torre, who is stepping down after 14 years of dedicated service at Siegfried to pursue another professional opportunity outside the company. Siegfried thanks Luca for his significant contributions and long-standing commitment during his tenure. Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer: "I am very pleased to welcome Christina to Siegfried. Christina adds broad international legal, governance and compliance expertise, with strong experience in listed company environments. At the same time, I would like to sincerely thank Luca for his significant contribution over the past 14 years. He built and developed Siegfried's legal function and has been a trusted advisor to the company. I wish him all the best for his next professional chapter." Christina Del Vecchio appointed Chief Legal Officer and member of the Executive Committee Contact Financial analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global CDMP with 16 sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA, Australia and China. In 2025, the company achieved sales of CHF 1,327.8 million and employed on 31.12.2025 more than 3,800 people at thirteen sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.







Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch





End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News