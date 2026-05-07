

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Aker BP ASA (AKRBP.OL) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $757.8 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $316.1 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.5% to $3.026 billion from $3.201 billion last year.



Aker BP ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $757.8 Mln. vs. $316.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $3.026 Bln vs. $3.201 Bln last year.



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