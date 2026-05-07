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Legrand (Paris:LR):

Consolidated statement of income

Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Notes

Consolidated statement of income

3 months ended (in millions) March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Net sales 2,537.6 2,277.8 Operating expenses Cost of sales (1,255.6) (1,083.8) Administrative and selling expenses (650.9) (611.6) Research and development costs (105.7) (104.0) Other operating income (expenses) (40.2) (44.2) Operating profit 485.2 434.2 Financial expenses (47.5) (37.9) Financial income 15.4 17.6 Exchange gains (losses) 1.2 (5.1) Financial profit (loss) (30.9) (25.4) Profit before tax 454.3 408.8 Income tax expense (118.2) (114.5) Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Profit for the period 336.1 294.3 Of which: - Net profit attributable to the Group 334.9 293.3 - Minority interests 1.2 1.0 Basic earnings per share (euros) 1.281 1.119 Diluted earnings per share (euros) 1.264 1.111

Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS

(in millions) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Non-current assets Intangible assets 2,580.4 2,587.3 Goodwill 8,327.3 7,629.7 Property, plant and equipment 961.5 970.9 Right-of-use assets 406.2 410.3 Investments in equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Other investments 27.8 27.2 Other non-current assets 185.1 187.2 Deferred tax assets 211.1 210.8 TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 12,699.4 12,023.4 Current assets Inventories (Note 4) 1,586.6 1,466.7 Trade receivables (Note 5) 1,490.4 1,226.9 Income tax receivables 112.3 158.9 Other current assets 361.2 334.9 Other current financial assets 1.9 0.8 Cash and cash equivalents 1,940.1 2,381.2 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 5,492.5 5,569.4 TOTAL ASSETS 18,191.9 17,592.8

LIABILITIES

(in millions) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Equity Share capital (Note 6) 1,049.0 1,049.0 Retained earnings 7,412.0 7,119.7 Translation reserves (724.7) (874.5) Equity attributable to equity holders of Legrand 7,736.3 7,294.2 Minority interests 33.2 39.8 TOTAL EQUITY 7,769.5 7,334.0 Non-current liabilities Long-term provisions 181.9 177.9 Provisions for post-employment benefits 122.7 125.3 Long-term borrowings (Note 7) 6,305.7 6,059.3 Deferred tax liabilities 1,005.8 1,012.0 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 7,616.1 7,374.5 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,174.6 1,064.0 Income tax payables 91.8 55.3 Short-term provisions 159.8 162.1 Other current liabilities 1,074.7 1,058.3 Short-term borrowings (Note 7) 304.9 544.5 Other current financial liabilities 0.5 0.1 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,806.3 2,884.3 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 18,191.9 17,592.8

Consolidated statement of cash flows

3 months ended (in millions) March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Profit for the period 336.1 294.3 Adjustments for non-cash movements in assets and liabilities: Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets 35.7 33.8 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 35.8 33.3 Amortization and impairment of capitalized development costs 6.4 5.4 Depreciation and impairment of right-of-use assets 24.8 21.4 Amortization of financial expenses 1.3 1.3 Impairment of goodwill 0.0 0.0 Changes in long-term deferred taxes (8.8) 2.0 Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities 9.0 7.7 Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses 1.2 (0.1) Share of (profits) losses of equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Other adjustments 9.2 7.0 Net (gains)/losses on sales of activities and assets 0.2 0.2 Changes in working capital requirement: Inventories (Note 4) (106.2) (86.6) Trade receivables (Note 5) (250.5) (241.7) Trade payables 99.3 74.5 Other operating assets and liabilities 63.3 68.5 Net cash from operating activities 256.8 221.0 Net proceeds on asset disposals 0.6 0.3 Capital expenditure (30.2) (26.5) Capitalized development costs (6.2) (6.7) Changes in non-current financial assets and liabilities 2.6 (0.5) Acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash (522.3) (111.8) Net cash from investing activities (555.5) (145.2) Proceeds from issues of share capital and premium (Note 6) 0.0 0.0 Net sales/(buybacks) of treasury shares and transactions under the liquidity contract (Note 6) (39.7) (2.2) Dividends paid to equity holders of Legrand 0.0 0.0 Dividends paid by Legrand subsidiaries 0.0 0.0 Proceeds from long-term financing 250.0 500.0 Repayment of long-term financing* (Note 7) (24.8) (21.1) Debt issuance costs 0.0 (5.5) Increase/(reduction) in short-term financing (328.1) (325.9) Acquisitions of ownership interests with no gain of control (10.7) 0.0 Net cash from financing activities (153.3) 145.3 Translation net change in cash and cash equivalents 10.9 (13.5) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (441.1) 207.6 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,381.2 2,080.7 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,940.1 2,288.3 Items included in cash flows: Interest paid during the period** 25.7 18.3 Income taxes paid during the period 46.5 44.7

* Of which €23.6 million corresponding to lease financial liabilities repayment for the 3 months ended March 31, 2026 (€21.2 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2025). ** Interest paid is included in the net cash from operating activities; of which €4.7 million interest on lease financial liabilities for the 3 months ended March 31, 2026 (€3.5 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2025).

Notes

KEY FIGURES

NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION

NOTE 2 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD

NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION

NOTE 4 INVENTORIES

NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES

NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL

NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION

NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

KEY FIGURES

(in millions) 3 months ended

March 31, 2026 3 months ended

March 31, 2025 Net sales 2,537.6 2,277.8 Adjusted operating profit 524.7 470.4 As of net sales 20.7% 20.7% 20.5% before acquisitions Operating profit 485.2 434.2 As of net sales 19.1% 19.1% Net profit attributable to the Group 334.9 293.3 As of net sales 13.2% 12.9% Free cash flow 221.0 188.1 As of net sales 8.7% 8.3% Net financial debt at March 31 4,670.5 3,031.6 (1) At 2025 scope of consolidation.

Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions, and, where applicable, impairment of goodwill.

Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds on asset disposals, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.

Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

The reconciliation of consolidated key figures with the financial statements is available in the appendices to the first three months 2026 results press release.

NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION

This unaudited consolidated financial information is presented for the 3 months ended March 31, 2026. It does not include all the information required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and it should be read in conjunction with consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, as presented in the Universal Registration Document deposited under visa no D.26-0231 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 8, 2026.

All the amounts are presented in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated. Some totals may include rounding differences.

The unaudited consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations adopted by the European Union and applicable or authorized for early adoption from January 1, 2026.

The IFRS standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that have not been adopted for use in the European Union are not applicable to the Group.

NOTE 2 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD

None.

NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION

The contributions to the Group's consolidated accounts of companies acquired since the end of 2024 were as follows:

2025 March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Full consolidation method APP Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit 12 months' profit Power Bus Way Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit 12 months' profit Performation Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 11 months' profit Computer Room Solutions Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 9 months' profit Linkk Busway Systems Balance sheet only 6 months' profit Amperio Project Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Quitérios Balance sheet only 5 months' profit Cogelec Balance sheet only Avtron Power Solutions 2 months' profit

2026 March 31 Full consolidation method APP 3 months' profit Power Bus Way 3 months' profit Performation 3 months' profit Computer Room Solutions 3 months' profit Linkk Busway Systems 3 months' profit Amperio Project 3 months' profit Quitérios 3 months' profit Cogelec Balance sheet only Avtron Power Solutions 3 months' profit Green4T Balance sheet only Kratos Industries Balance sheet only TES Balance sheet only

During the first three months of 2026, the main acquisitions were as follows:

Green4T, a Brazilian specialist in the installation, maintenance and operation of technical infrastructure for datacenters. Based in São Paulo, Green4T employs nearly 750 people and generates annual sales of around €45 million;

Kratos Industries, a U.S. specialist in low and medium voltage power distribution systems. Based in Denver, Colorado, in the United States, Kratos Industries employs nearly 325 people and generates annual sales of around $100 million;

TES, a European specialist in power distribution systems. Based in Cookstown, United Kingdom, the company employs 280 people and generates close to €85 million in annual revenue.

NOTE 4 INVENTORIES

Inventories are as follows:

(in millions) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Purchased raw materials and components 726.0 686.9 Sub-assemblies, work in progress 293.0 246.4 Finished products 850.3 801.4 Gross value at the end of the period 1,869.3 1,734.7 Impairment (282.7) (268.0) NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 1,586.6 1,466.7

NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES

Trade receivables are as follows:

(in millions) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Trade receivables 1,595.6 1,329.4 Impairment (105.2) (102.5) NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 1,490.4 1,226.9

NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL

Share capital as of March 31, 2026, amounted to €1,048,982,932 represented by 262,245,733 ordinary shares with a par value of €4 each, for 262,245,733 theoretical voting rights and 261,364,529 exercisable voting rights (after subtracting shares held in treasury by the Group as of this date).

Changes in share capital in the first 3 months of 2026 were as follows:

Number of shares Par value Share capital (euros Premiums (euros) As of December 31, 2025 262,245,733 4 1,048,982,932 110,351,249 As of March 31, 2026 262,245,733 4 1,048,982,932 110,351,249

As of March 31, 2026, the Group held 881,204 shares in treasury, versus 612,474 shares as of December 31, 2025, i.e. 268,730 additional shares corresponding to:

the net acquisition of 250,000 shares outside of the liquidity contract at a cost of €37.4 million mainly for transfer under performance share plans and employee share ownership plans;

the net purchase of 18,730 shares under the liquidity contract that led to a cash outflow of €2.3 million.

Number of shares of which number of

shares held by the Group As of December 31, 2025 262,245,733 612,474 Transfer to employees 0 Share buybacks 250,000 Transactions under the liquidity contract 18,730 Shares cancellation 0 As of March 31, 2026 262,245,733 881,204 of which for transfer to employees 798,624 of which liquidity contract 82,580 of which for shares cancellation 0

NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

7.1 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS

Long-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:

(in millions) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Negotiable commercial paper 500.0 321.5 Bonds 5,037.9 5,034.5 Lease financial liabilities 340.8 344.5 Other borrowings 460.8 393.8 Long-term borrowings excluding debt issuance costs 6,339.5 6,094.3 Debt issuance costs (33.8) (35.0) TOTAL 6,305.7 6,059.3

7.2 SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

Short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:

(in millions) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Negotiable commercial paper 141.5 0.0 Bonds 0.0 400.0 Lease financial liabilities 91.1 89.1 Other borrowings 72.3 55.4 TOTAL 304.9 544.5

NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION

In accordance with IFRS 8, operating segments are determined based on the reporting made available to the chief operating decision maker of the Group and to the Group's management.

Given that Legrand's activities are carried out locally, the Group is organized for management purposes by countries or groups of countries which have been allocated for internal reporting purposes into three operating segments:

Europe, mainly including Benelux, France, Germany, Iberia (Portugal and Spain), Ireland, Italy, Poland, Scandinavia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom;

North and Central America, including Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Central American countries; and

Rest of the World, including Australia, China, India, Malaysia and South America (in particular Brazil, Chile and Colombia).

These three operating segments are under the responsibility of three segment managers who are directly accountable to the chief operating decision maker of the Group.

3 months ended March 31, 2026 (in millions) Europe North and

Central

America Rest of the

World Total Net sales to third parties 996.1 1,152.1 389.4 2,537.6 Cost of sales (447.2) (577.4) (231.0) (1,255.6) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (337.9) (321.0) (97.7) (756.6) Other operating income (expenses) (20.3) (17.6) (2.3) (40.2) Operating profit 190.7 236.1 58.4 485.2 of which acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (12.7) (24.4) (2.4) (39.5) accounted for in other operating income (expenses) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 of which goodwill impairment 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Adjusted operating profit 203.4 260.5 60.8 524.7 of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets (21.1) (6.6) (7.9) (35.6) of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets (3.7) (0.2) (0.3) (4.2) of which amortization and impairment of development costs (6.1) 0.0 (0.3) (6.4) of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets (9.8) (8.6) (6.4) (24.8) of which restructuring costs (4.4) (2.7) (2.0) (9.1) Capital expenditure (14.0) (7.8) (8.4) (30.2) Capitalized development costs (5.7) 0.0 (0.5) (6.2) Net tangible assets 591.0 196.4 174.1 961.5 Total current assets 2,868.8 1,607.7 1,016.0 5,492.5 Total current liabilities 1,445.1 845.0 516.2 2,806.3

3 months ended March 31, 2025 (in millions) Europe North and

Central

America Rest of the

World Total Net sales to third parties 974.0 940.5 363.3 2,277.8 Cost of sales (433.2) (446.9) (203.7) (1,083.8) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (318.5) (301.1) (96.0) (715.6) Other operating income (expenses) (14.8) (22.3) (7.1) (44.2) Operating profit 207.5 170.2 56.5 434.2 of which acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (12.2) (21.9) (2.1) (36.2) accounted for in other operating income (expenses) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 of which goodwill impairment 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Adjusted operating profit 219.7 192.1 58.6 470.4 of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets (20.0) (6.5) (7.2) (33.7) of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets (3.2) (0.4) (0.6) (4.2) of which amortization and impairment of development costs (5.0) 0.0 (0.4) (5.4) of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets (8.5) (7.7) (5.3) (21.5) of which restructuring costs (6.4) (6.4) (3.9) (16.7) Capital expenditure (14.4) (7.6) (4.5) (26.5) Capitalized development costs (6.3) 0.0 (0.4) (6.7) Net tangible assets 570.5 168.8 153.4 892.7 Total current assets 3,417.0 1,209.0 830.7 5,456.7 Total current liabilities 1,704.8 632.6 476.7 2,814.1

NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

In April 2026, Legrand achieved the acquisition of Keydak, a leading Chinese rack manufacturer based in Guangzhou. The company employs more than 330 people and generates annual revenue of more than €60 million.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506162217/en/

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Legrand