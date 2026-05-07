Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Consolidated statement of income
Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Notes
Consolidated statement of income
3 months ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2025
Net sales
2,537.6
2,277.8
Operating expenses
Cost of sales
(1,255.6)
(1,083.8)
Administrative and selling expenses
(650.9)
(611.6)
Research and development costs
(105.7)
(104.0)
Other operating income (expenses)
(40.2)
(44.2)
Operating profit
485.2
434.2
Financial expenses
(47.5)
(37.9)
Financial income
15.4
17.6
Exchange gains (losses)
1.2
(5.1)
Financial profit (loss)
(30.9)
(25.4)
Profit before tax
454.3
408.8
Income tax expense
(118.2)
(114.5)
Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities
0.0
0.0
Profit for the period
336.1
294.3
Of which:
- Net profit attributable to the Group
334.9
293.3
- Minority interests
1.2
1.0
Basic earnings per share (euros)
1.281
1.119
Diluted earnings per share (euros)
1.264
1.111
Consolidated balance sheet
ASSETS
(in millions)
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
2,580.4
2,587.3
Goodwill
8,327.3
7,629.7
Property, plant and equipment
961.5
970.9
Right-of-use assets
406.2
410.3
Investments in equity-accounted entities
0.0
0.0
Other investments
27.8
27.2
Other non-current assets
185.1
187.2
Deferred tax assets
211.1
210.8
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
12,699.4
12,023.4
Current assets
Inventories (Note 4)
1,586.6
1,466.7
Trade receivables (Note 5)
1,490.4
1,226.9
Income tax receivables
112.3
158.9
Other current assets
361.2
334.9
Other current financial assets
1.9
0.8
Cash and cash equivalents
1,940.1
2,381.2
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
5,492.5
5,569.4
TOTAL ASSETS
18,191.9
17,592.8
LIABILITIES
(in millions)
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
Equity
Share capital (Note 6)
1,049.0
1,049.0
Retained earnings
7,412.0
7,119.7
Translation reserves
(724.7)
(874.5)
Equity attributable to equity holders of Legrand
7,736.3
7,294.2
Minority interests
33.2
39.8
TOTAL EQUITY
7,769.5
7,334.0
Non-current liabilities
Long-term provisions
181.9
177.9
Provisions for post-employment benefits
122.7
125.3
Long-term borrowings (Note 7)
6,305.7
6,059.3
Deferred tax liabilities
1,005.8
1,012.0
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
7,616.1
7,374.5
Current liabilities
Trade payables
1,174.6
1,064.0
Income tax payables
91.8
55.3
Short-term provisions
159.8
162.1
Other current liabilities
1,074.7
1,058.3
Short-term borrowings (Note 7)
304.9
544.5
Other current financial liabilities
0.5
0.1
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
2,806.3
2,884.3
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
18,191.9
17,592.8
Consolidated statement of cash flows
3 months ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2025
Profit for the period
336.1
294.3
Adjustments for non-cash movements in assets and liabilities:
Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets
35.7
33.8
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
35.8
33.3
Amortization and impairment of capitalized development costs
6.4
5.4
Depreciation and impairment of right-of-use assets
24.8
21.4
Amortization of financial expenses
1.3
1.3
Impairment of goodwill
0.0
0.0
Changes in long-term deferred taxes
(8.8)
2.0
Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities
9.0
7.7
Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses
1.2
(0.1)
Share of (profits) losses of equity-accounted entities
0.0
0.0
Other adjustments
9.2
7.0
Net (gains)/losses on sales of activities and assets
0.2
0.2
Changes in working capital requirement:
Inventories (Note 4)
(106.2)
(86.6)
Trade receivables (Note 5)
(250.5)
(241.7)
Trade payables
99.3
74.5
Other operating assets and liabilities
63.3
68.5
Net cash from operating activities
256.8
221.0
Net proceeds on asset disposals
0.6
0.3
Capital expenditure
(30.2)
(26.5)
Capitalized development costs
(6.2)
(6.7)
Changes in non-current financial assets and liabilities
2.6
(0.5)
Acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash
(522.3)
(111.8)
Net cash from investing activities
(555.5)
(145.2)
Proceeds from issues of share capital and premium (Note 6)
0.0
0.0
Net sales/(buybacks) of treasury shares and transactions under the liquidity contract (Note 6)
(39.7)
(2.2)
Dividends paid to equity holders of Legrand
0.0
0.0
Dividends paid by Legrand subsidiaries
0.0
0.0
Proceeds from long-term financing
250.0
500.0
Repayment of long-term financing* (Note 7)
(24.8)
(21.1)
Debt issuance costs
0.0
(5.5)
Increase/(reduction) in short-term financing
(328.1)
(325.9)
Acquisitions of ownership interests with no gain of control
(10.7)
0.0
Net cash from financing activities
(153.3)
145.3
Translation net change in cash and cash equivalents
10.9
(13.5)
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(441.1)
207.6
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
2,381.2
2,080.7
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
1,940.1
2,288.3
Items included in cash flows:
Interest paid during the period**
25.7
18.3
Income taxes paid during the period
46.5
44.7
* Of which €23.6 million corresponding to lease financial liabilities repayment for the 3 months ended March 31, 2026 (€21.2 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2025).
** Interest paid is included in the net cash from operating activities; of which €4.7 million interest on lease financial liabilities for the 3 months ended March 31, 2026 (€3.5 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2025).
Notes
KEY FIGURES
NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION
NOTE 2 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD
NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION
NOTE 4 INVENTORIES
NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES
NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL
NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION
NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
KEY FIGURES
(in millions)
3 months ended
3 months ended
Net sales
2,537.6
2,277.8
Adjusted operating profit
524.7
470.4
As of net sales
20.7%
20.7%
20.5% before acquisitions
Operating profit
485.2
434.2
As of net sales
19.1%
19.1%
Net profit attributable to the Group
334.9
293.3
As of net sales
13.2%
12.9%
Free cash flow
221.0
188.1
As of net sales
8.7%
8.3%
Net financial debt at March 31
4,670.5
3,031.6
(1) At 2025 scope of consolidation.
Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions, and, where applicable, impairment of goodwill.
Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds on asset disposals, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.
Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.
The reconciliation of consolidated key figures with the financial statements is available in the appendices to the first three months 2026 results press release.
NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION
This unaudited consolidated financial information is presented for the 3 months ended March 31, 2026. It does not include all the information required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and it should be read in conjunction with consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, as presented in the Universal Registration Document deposited under visa no D.26-0231 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 8, 2026.
All the amounts are presented in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated. Some totals may include rounding differences.
The unaudited consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations adopted by the European Union and applicable or authorized for early adoption from January 1, 2026.
The IFRS standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that have not been adopted for use in the European Union are not applicable to the Group.
NOTE 2 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD
None.
NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION
The contributions to the Group's consolidated accounts of companies acquired since the end of 2024 were as follows:
2025
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Full consolidation method
APP
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
12 months' profit
Power Bus Way
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
12 months' profit
Performation
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
11 months' profit
Computer Room Solutions
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
9 months' profit
Linkk Busway Systems
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
Amperio Project
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Quitérios
Balance sheet only
5 months' profit
Cogelec
Balance sheet only
Avtron Power Solutions
2 months' profit
2026
March 31
Full consolidation method
APP
3 months' profit
Power Bus Way
3 months' profit
Performation
3 months' profit
Computer Room Solutions
3 months' profit
Linkk Busway Systems
3 months' profit
Amperio Project
3 months' profit
Quitérios
3 months' profit
Cogelec
Balance sheet only
Avtron Power Solutions
3 months' profit
Green4T
Balance sheet only
Kratos Industries
Balance sheet only
TES
Balance sheet only
During the first three months of 2026, the main acquisitions were as follows:
- Green4T, a Brazilian specialist in the installation, maintenance and operation of technical infrastructure for datacenters. Based in São Paulo, Green4T employs nearly 750 people and generates annual sales of around €45 million;
- Kratos Industries, a U.S. specialist in low and medium voltage power distribution systems. Based in Denver, Colorado, in the United States, Kratos Industries employs nearly 325 people and generates annual sales of around $100 million;
- TES, a European specialist in power distribution systems. Based in Cookstown, United Kingdom, the company employs 280 people and generates close to €85 million in annual revenue.
NOTE 4 INVENTORIES
Inventories are as follows:
(in millions)
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
Purchased raw materials and components
726.0
686.9
Sub-assemblies, work in progress
293.0
246.4
Finished products
850.3
801.4
Gross value at the end of the period
1,869.3
1,734.7
Impairment
(282.7)
(268.0)
NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
1,586.6
1,466.7
NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES
Trade receivables are as follows:
(in millions)
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
Trade receivables
1,595.6
1,329.4
Impairment
(105.2)
(102.5)
NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
1,490.4
1,226.9
NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL
Share capital as of March 31, 2026, amounted to €1,048,982,932 represented by 262,245,733 ordinary shares with a par value of €4 each, for 262,245,733 theoretical voting rights and 261,364,529 exercisable voting rights (after subtracting shares held in treasury by the Group as of this date).
Changes in share capital in the first 3 months of 2026 were as follows:
Number of shares
Par value
Share capital (euros
Premiums (euros)
As of December 31, 2025
262,245,733
4
1,048,982,932
110,351,249
As of March 31, 2026
262,245,733
4
1,048,982,932
110,351,249
As of March 31, 2026, the Group held 881,204 shares in treasury, versus 612,474 shares as of December 31, 2025, i.e. 268,730 additional shares corresponding to:
- the net acquisition of 250,000 shares outside of the liquidity contract at a cost of €37.4 million mainly for transfer under performance share plans and employee share ownership plans;
- the net purchase of 18,730 shares under the liquidity contract that led to a cash outflow of €2.3 million.
Number of shares
of which number of
As of December 31, 2025
262,245,733
612,474
Transfer to employees
0
Share buybacks
250,000
Transactions under the liquidity contract
18,730
Shares cancellation
0
As of March 31, 2026
262,245,733
881,204
of which for transfer to employees
798,624
of which liquidity contract
82,580
of which for shares cancellation
0
NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
7.1 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS
Long-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
(in millions)
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
Negotiable commercial paper
500.0
321.5
Bonds
5,037.9
5,034.5
Lease financial liabilities
340.8
344.5
Other borrowings
460.8
393.8
Long-term borrowings excluding debt issuance costs
6,339.5
6,094.3
Debt issuance costs
(33.8)
(35.0)
TOTAL
6,305.7
6,059.3
7.2 SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
Short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
(in millions)
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
Negotiable commercial paper
141.5
0.0
Bonds
0.0
400.0
Lease financial liabilities
91.1
89.1
Other borrowings
72.3
55.4
TOTAL
304.9
544.5
NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION
In accordance with IFRS 8, operating segments are determined based on the reporting made available to the chief operating decision maker of the Group and to the Group's management.
Given that Legrand's activities are carried out locally, the Group is organized for management purposes by countries or groups of countries which have been allocated for internal reporting purposes into three operating segments:
- Europe, mainly including Benelux, France, Germany, Iberia (Portugal and Spain), Ireland, Italy, Poland, Scandinavia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom;
- North and Central America, including Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Central American countries; and
- Rest of the World, including Australia, China, India, Malaysia and South America (in particular Brazil, Chile and Colombia).
These three operating segments are under the responsibility of three segment managers who are directly accountable to the chief operating decision maker of the Group.
3 months ended March 31, 2026
(in millions)
Europe
North and
Rest of the
Total
Net sales to third parties
996.1
1,152.1
389.4
2,537.6
Cost of sales
(447.2)
(577.4)
(231.0)
(1,255.6)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(337.9)
(321.0)
(97.7)
(756.6)
Other operating income (expenses)
(20.3)
(17.6)
(2.3)
(40.2)
Operating profit
190.7
236.1
58.4
485.2
of which acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income
accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(12.7)
(24.4)
(2.4)
(39.5)
accounted for in other operating income (expenses)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
of which goodwill impairment
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Adjusted operating profit
203.4
260.5
60.8
524.7
of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets
(21.1)
(6.6)
(7.9)
(35.6)
of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(3.7)
(0.2)
(0.3)
(4.2)
of which amortization and impairment of development costs
(6.1)
0.0
(0.3)
(6.4)
of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets
(9.8)
(8.6)
(6.4)
(24.8)
of which restructuring costs
(4.4)
(2.7)
(2.0)
(9.1)
Capital expenditure
(14.0)
(7.8)
(8.4)
(30.2)
Capitalized development costs
(5.7)
0.0
(0.5)
(6.2)
Net tangible assets
591.0
196.4
174.1
961.5
Total current assets
2,868.8
1,607.7
1,016.0
5,492.5
Total current liabilities
1,445.1
845.0
516.2
2,806.3
3 months ended March 31, 2025
(in millions)
Europe
North and
Rest of the
Total
Net sales to third parties
974.0
940.5
363.3
2,277.8
Cost of sales
(433.2)
(446.9)
(203.7)
(1,083.8)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(318.5)
(301.1)
(96.0)
(715.6)
Other operating income (expenses)
(14.8)
(22.3)
(7.1)
(44.2)
Operating profit
207.5
170.2
56.5
434.2
of which acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income
accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(12.2)
(21.9)
(2.1)
(36.2)
accounted for in other operating income (expenses)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
of which goodwill impairment
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Adjusted operating profit
219.7
192.1
58.6
470.4
of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets
(20.0)
(6.5)
(7.2)
(33.7)
of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(3.2)
(0.4)
(0.6)
(4.2)
of which amortization and impairment of development costs
(5.0)
0.0
(0.4)
(5.4)
of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets
(8.5)
(7.7)
(5.3)
(21.5)
of which restructuring costs
(6.4)
(6.4)
(3.9)
(16.7)
Capital expenditure
(14.4)
(7.6)
(4.5)
(26.5)
Capitalized development costs
(6.3)
0.0
(0.4)
(6.7)
Net tangible assets
570.5
168.8
153.4
892.7
Total current assets
3,417.0
1,209.0
830.7
5,456.7
Total current liabilities
1,704.8
632.6
476.7
2,814.1
NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
In April 2026, Legrand achieved the acquisition of Keydak, a leading Chinese rack manufacturer based in Guangzhou. The company employs more than 330 people and generates annual revenue of more than €60 million.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506162217/en/
Contacts:
Legrand