

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Legrand (LGRDY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR334.9 million, or EUR1.264 per share. This compares with EUR293.3 million, or EUR1.111 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to EUR2.538 billion from EUR2.278 billion last year.



Legrand earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR334.9 Mln. vs. EUR293.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.264 vs. EUR1.111 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.538 Bln vs. EUR2.278 Bln last year.



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