Moonpig Group Plc - Share Repurchase Programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

7 May 2026

Moonpig Group plc

Share Repurchase Programme

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that further to the announcement on 18 March 2026, it is today commencing a H1 FY27 share buyback programme (the "Share Buyback Programme") to repurchase up to £32.5 million of its ordinary shares (the "Shares").

The Share Buyback Programme will run from the date of this announcement until either 31 October 2026 or until notified by the Company if earlier. The Company's policy with respect to share buybacks is that it will only conduct share buybacks when they use excess capital and they are earnings enhancing.

The Share Buyback Programme will operate under the authority granted at the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting, by which the Company was authorised to repurchase up to a maximum amount of 33,014,540 Shares (the "Share Buyback Authority"), and any further authority to repurchase Shares as may be granted by its shareholders from time to time under Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules. A s at 6 May 2026, the remaining headroom under this authority wa s 14,807,628 Shares.

The purpose of the Share Buyback Programme is to return excess capital to shareholders and reduce the capital of the Company. Shares bought back under the Share Buyback Programme are intended to be cancelled.

In order to implement the Share Buyback Programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc ("JPMS plc") shall purchase Shares as riskless principal (and not as agent of the Company) for the subsequent sale on to, and purchase by, the Company. JPMS plc will make its trading decisions in relation to the Shares independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company, and in accordance with certain pre-set parameters agreed with the Company. Any purchases of Shares under the Share Buyback Programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and in accordance with (and subject to the limits prescribed by) the Share Buyback Authority, Chapter 9 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, Article 5(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "Withdrawal Act")) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the Withdrawal Act).

Any purchase under the Share Buyback Programme are separate from, and in addition to, any Shares purchased under the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust, including the purchase of 1,966,871 Shares for aggregate c onsideration of £4.3 million, e xcluding stamp duty and expenses (as announced on 6 May 2026).

Enquiries:

Moonpig Group investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.