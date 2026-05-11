Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11
Transaction in own shares
Moonpig Group plc (the 'Company') announces that between 7 May 2026 and 8 May 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £32.5m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 7 May 2026.
Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence
Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 305,600,061 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.
The figure of 305,600,061 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Moonpig Group plc
investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com
Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer
Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer