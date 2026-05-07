

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR32 million, or EUR0.04 per share. This compares with EUR113 million, or EUR0.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to EUR2.358 billion from EUR2.362 billion last year.



Stora Enso Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR32 Mln. vs. EUR113 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.04 vs. EUR0.14 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.358 Bln vs. EUR2.362 Bln last year.



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