

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - BGF Retail Co., Ltd. (282330.KS), on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the prior year.



For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to 29.3 billion from KRW 13.4 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 38.1 billion from KRW 22.6 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 2.12 trillion from KRW 2.02 trillion in the previous year.



BGF Retail is currently trading 4.11% higher at 134,400 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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