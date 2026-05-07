Stockholm, 7 May 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Silex Microsystems AB (ticker: SILEX) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Silex Microsystems is a mid cap company within the Technology sector. Silex Microsystems is the 8th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

Silex is the world's leading MEMS foundry as measured by annual revenue generated from MEMS sales in 2025. Silex operates as a pure play MEMS foundry, which is a specialized wafer fabrication facility (a fab) equipped with advanced equipment, technology and processes required to manufacture MEMS. Silex's customers develop designs and then order MEMS from Silex, after which the Company manufactures high-quality and customized MEMS to its customers' specifications. Silex supports its customers throughout the process, from early prototype creation during the customer's development phase to high volume production in the manufacturing phase.

"Our listing on Nasdaq Stockholm marks a major and exciting milestone in Silex's history. It also provides Silex with an ownership base that opens new opportunities to expand, both globally and into growing sectors. I am proud of the great interest from both institutional and retail investors and look forward to leading the company into its next chapter as a listed company," says Edvard Kälvesten, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Silex Microsystems.

"We are pleased to welcome Silex Microsystems to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. As a global leader in MEMS manufacturing, Silex represents the type of high-quality, technology-driven company that reinforces the strength and international appeal of our market. This listing highlights Nasdaq Stockholm's role as a leading venue for innovative industrial and technology companies, and we look forward to supporting Silex Microsystems in its continued growth and development," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

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