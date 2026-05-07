

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems PLC (BA.L, BSP.DE), a British aerospace, defense, and security company, said on Thursday that it has traded well for the first four-month period of fiscal 2026, helped by increased demand.



Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said: 'We've delivered a strong start to 2026, underpinning our full-year guidance. Our geographic breadth, proven multi-domain capabilities, and focus on operational excellence and innovation are enabling consistent delivery of critical programs.'



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its guidance. BAE Systems still expects underlying income per share to grow 9% to 11% from the previous year's 75.2 pence per share.



The company continues to expect sales to improve 7% to 9% from last year's GBP 30.7 billion.



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