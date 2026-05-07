Advancing sustainable, high-quality naturals through end-to-end stewardship

LMR Naturals by IFF a global leader in natural ingredients for perfumery, cosmetics and flavors will debut its latest innovations at the International Exhibition of Raw Materials for Perfumery (SIMPPAR), May 26-27 in Grasse. During the industry event, IFF will unveil new additions to its LMR Hearts collection, highlighting its naturals expertise and pioneering science.

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Bernard Blerot, VP R&D Naturals at IFF, smelling geranium in a botanical research laboratory.

"Responsible innovation has always been central to LMR," said Bertrand de Préville, general manager of LMR. "Our strength lies in our ability to master the full range of natural technologies to support perfumers' creativity. We're connecting nature, science and creation to drive sustainable growth and deliver added value to our customers at global scale."

Four New LMR Hearts Introduced at SIMPPAR

LMR Naturals' new LMR Heartseach developed through long-term sourcing partnerships, sustainable agricultural practices and precision molecular distillation andfractionation at LMR's Grasse site include:

Lavandin Heart France, with a strong coumarin profile for a more gourmand note

with a strong coumarin profile for a more gourmand note Armoise Heart Morocco, which is richer in thujones for a fresher, more diffusive impact

which is richer in thujones for a fresher, more diffusive impact Ylang Heart Madagascar, offering a unique "extra grade", creamy and solar olfactive profile

offering a unique "extra grade", creamy and solar olfactive profile Geranium Heart Egypt, featuring a fruity-lychee profile without conventional minty aspects

"These new Hearts illustrate how science and sourcing expertise can elevate natural ingredients," said Bernard Blerot, VP R&D Naturals at IFF. "They provide greater purity and focus while maintaining the integrity of the natural material and demonstrate our team's scientific stewardship."

Natural Ingredients Innovation

The four LMR Hearts launched at SIMPPAR follow several natural ingredient innovations introduced earlier this year, including:

Tonka Bean CO2 Absolute , produced using renewable supercritical CO2 extraction at LMR's Aumont-Aubrac facility in France

, produced using renewable supercritical CO2 extraction at LMR's Aumont-Aubrac facility in France Osmanthus Absolute Fruity China , a fruit-forward interpretation developed as a captive natural for IFF perfumers

, a fruit-forward interpretation developed as a captive natural for IFF perfumers Pulpextract Passion Fruit and Raspberry, two new fruit ingredients offering vivid, juicy profiles exclusively for IFF perfumers

Each new natural ingredient responds to sustained consumer interest in fruity and gourmand fragrance notes, which IFF insights show make up a significant and enduring share of women's fragrances. LMR strives to continuously expand the perfumer's palette with naturals that combine innovation, sustainability and olfactive expression.

These launches support IFF's 25-year investment in LMR and sustainable, natural materials, embedding pioneering science from seed and cultivation to harvesting and extraction in perfumers' creativity at scale. In late May, IFF will further strengthen this integrated ecosystem with the inauguration of the Domaine des Naturals LMR in Grasse, a dedicated experimental field for raw materials that underscores its long-term commitment to the future of naturals and innovation.

LMR Naturals' integrated natural ingredients platform combines long-term sourcing partnerships, agronomy-led sustainability programs and internally operated extraction technologies including molecular distillation, fractionation, CO2 extraction and more. By operating these technologies on its own sites, LMR Naturals and its internal team of experts can focus on the most desirable olfactive molecules as selected by perfumers. With this approach, LMR Naturals delivers traceable, sustainable and performance-driven natural ingredients for fine fragrance and other applications.

About LMR Naturals by IFF

Founded in 1983 by Monique Rémy and acquired by IFF in 2000, LMR Naturals is a trademarked capability within IFF dedicated to the development of high-quality, innovative and sustainably sourced natural ingredients. LMR Naturals supports perfumers worldwide with a broad portfolio of naturals across fine fragrance, beauty, personal care, home care and flavorists with taste applications

For more information, visit https://www.iff.com/scent/lmr-naturals/

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we're innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

2026 by International Flavors Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved

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Judith Gross, VP, Communications Branding

Department: Scent

Email: scentmediarequest@iff.com