

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yokogawa Electric Corporation (YKE.F) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY58.113 billion, or JPY227.72 per share. This compares with JPY52.123 billion, or JPY200.41 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to JPY604.829 billion from JPY562.404 billion last year.



Yokogawa Electric Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY58.113 Bln. vs. JPY52.123 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY227.72 vs. JPY200.41 last year. -Revenue: JPY604.829 Bln vs. JPY562.404 Bln last year.



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