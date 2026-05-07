Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC) (WKN: A422L8) ("American Pacific", or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from underground sampling at its Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana, including results from the recently identified breccia pipe and along the historical mine's decline ramp.

These results follow the Company's February 6, 2026 news release, which highlighted the identification of a breccia-hosted zone and an evolving geological model linking shallow skarn mineralization to a deeper porphyry source. The newly reported assays provide direct confirmation of mineralization within this interpreted feeder system and along associated underground development. The Q2 2026 porphyry target drilling will also test the down-plunge extent of this interpreted feeder system.

"While we expected to see mineralization in samples collected from the breccia underground, the copper grades we sampled were better than we anticipated," said Eric Saderholm, Managing Director of Exploration. "What surprised us even more were the strong gold and copper values we found outside the breccia, along the main underground access. This tells us the mineralizing system is larger than we thought and extends to the south and west, giving us clearer drill targets for 2026 as we test the potential porphyry source at depth."

Highlights

High-grade copper up to 25%, gold up to 3.19 grams per tonne ("g/t") and silver up to 27.2 g/t returned from underground sampling (see Table 1)

returned from underground sampling (see Table 1) Sampling includes both of the following (see Figures 1 and 2): Focused coverage of breccia pipe, and Systematic sampling along the decline ramp, providing broader context to mineralization showing approximately 150 metres of a mineralized zone

Results confirm a vertically and laterally continuous mineralized system

Table 1: Assay Results for Underground Samples







Notes: m = metres; Au = gold; Ag = silver; Cu = copper; g/t = grams per tonne; % = percent; (-) = not significant. Samples were collected from underground and therefore cannot be located using GPS, and thus their location has been measured from a static, surveyed control point at the portal as noted in Figures 1 and 2.

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Figure 1: Plan view showing lateral mineralization and breccia zone (red).

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Sampling Demonstrates Mineralization Beyond a Single Zone

Underground sampling was designed to evaluate both the breccia pipe and the surrounding decline ramp, providing a more complete understanding of the mineral system.

Key observations include:

The breccia pipe hosts the strongest grades, with intense alteration and both sulfide and oxide-rich mineralization

Sampling along the decline ramp confirms mineralization extends beyond the pipe, occurring within structurally controlled zones and favourable host rocks

Mineralization along the ramp includes disseminated to semi-massive sulfides, consistent with fluid movement along the underground corridor

This broader sampling approach demonstrates that mineralization is not isolated, but instead part of a continuous hydrothermal system.

Assays Support Feeder Zone Interpretation

Results from both the breccia pipe and decline sampling confirm the following:

A strong copper-gold association

Consistent presence of porphyry pathfinder elements

Increasing intensity of alteration and mineralization within structurally focused zones

The breccia pipe is interpreted as a primary fluid conduit, while mineralization along the decline ramp reflects fluid dispersion outward from this core structure.





Figure 2: Section A-A' highlighting current water level and newly accessible breccia zone.

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Together, these data support the interpretation of a proximal feeder system linking shallow skarn mineralization to a deeper intrusive source.

Unlocking New Areas Through Seasonal Access

Sampling was made possible by a seasonal reduction in groundwater levels, which exposed previously flooded sections of the underground workings. These newly accessible areas are now providing valuable geological and geochemical data that were not available to prior operators.

Next Steps

Incorporate results into 3D geological and structural model

Refine drill angles below the breccia pipe and along structural corridors

Advance upcoming reverse circulation and diamond drilling program targeting both near-surface and deeper porphyry mineralization

Madison Project Sampling and Analysis Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement

American Pacific Mining is committed to maintaining high-quality exploration and analytical practices at the Madison Project. Underground rock chip and channel samples were collected by Company personnel under the supervision of qualified geological staff. Channel samples were collected continuously across measured intervals of approximately 10 feet (3.05 metres) and are considered representative of the mineralization exposed along the sampled channel length. Samples were securely bagged, labeled, and transported under chain-of-custody procedures to ALS Global Laboratories Geochemistry, 621 Washington Street South #600, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301, USA, an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory.

Samples will be prepared and analyzed using industry standard analytical methods including ME-MS41, Au-AA23, ME-OG46, and Cu-OG46. The Company will review laboratory internal QA/QC results, including standards, blanks, and duplicate analyses. Final assay certificates will be delivered directly to the Company by ALS Global Laboratories.

Recent Interview on U.S. National Television

American Pacific was featured on U.S. national television in a story by the weekly news magazine program Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, broadcast Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The Full Measure story on the new American gold rush featured expert comment from Saderholm and reporting from the Madison Project in Montana. The TV interview may now be watched online on YouTube or on FullMeasure.news.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining is a precious and base metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position with milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. American Pacific also holds a significant equity position in ICG Silver & Gold through a spin out of the Tuscarora District Project. Several additional high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada remain in the asset portfolio. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors:

Warwick Smith, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 - 510

Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8

Canada

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the completion of the transaction, and timely receipt of all necessary approvals.

Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to, the transaction and receipt of all necessary approvals therefor. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296328

Source: American Pacific Mining Corp.