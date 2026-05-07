

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKBF.PK) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $53 million, or $4 per share. This compares with $1.162 billion, or $74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to $12.970 billion from $13.321 billion last year.



A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $53 Mln. vs. $1.162 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4 vs. $74 last year. -Revenue: $12.970 Bln vs. $13.321 Bln last year.



During the quarter, on an underlying basis, the company's EBITDA slid to $1.829 billion from $2.710 billion, and profit fell to $171 million from $1.152 billion last year.



Looking ahead, the company maintained its full-year 2026 financial guidance, expecting underlying EBITDA growth of 4.5-7.0 percent



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