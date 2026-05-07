

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Nexi S.p.A. (NEXI.MI, NEXPF), an Italian retail banking company, said Thursday that its first-quarter revenues rose from last year, helped by strong performance from the Issuing Solutions division. The company also declared a dividend and confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2026.



The company posted first-quarter revenues of 821.4 million euros, up 1.0 percent from 813.1 million euros in the year-ago period. On an underlying basis, the growth was 5 percent.



During the given period, EBITDA rose 3.6 percent to 396.5 million euros from 386.6 million euros in the same period last year.



The company also declared a dividend of 0.30 euros per share, which is 20 percent higher year-on-year. The dividend will be paid on May 20.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its 2026 guidance that revenue will increase broadly in line with 2025, with Merchant Solutions reaccelerating. The 2026 EBITDA is expected to be broadly stable following strategic investments.



On the Milan Exchange, NEXI.MI ended Wednesday's trading at 4.1310 euros, up 1.00 percent.



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