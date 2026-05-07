Micro Systemation AB: MSAB Sets Long-term Financial Targets

The Board of MSAB has decided to establish long-term financial targets to guide the Company's strategic direction up to and including 2030.

The financial targets cover revenue, EBITA and dividend ambition, and are designed to support the Company's long-term value creation.

Long-term financial targets

Revenue:

The Company's target is to achieve revenue of SEK 1 billion in 2030.

The Company's target is to achieve revenue of SEK 1 billion in 2030. EBITA:

The Company's target is to achieve EBITA of at least SEK 200 million in 2030.

The Company's target is to achieve EBITA of at least SEK 200 million in 2030. Dividend:

The Company's ambition is, over time, to distribute between 25-50 percent of the year's profit after tax, taking into account the Company's profitability, financial position, cash flow, investment needs and other relevant circumstances.

The long-term financial targets constitute forward-looking statements and should not be interpreted as forecasts or binding commitments. The targets may be adjusted as a result of changed market or operating conditions.



For further information, please contact:

Peter Gille, CEO MSAB, peter.gille@msab.com

Tony Forsgren, CFO MSAB, tony.forsgren@msab.com

The information is such that MSAB, Corporate ID number 556244-3050, is required to disclose in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on May 7th, 2026 at 07:00 CET.

MSAB Capital Markets Day

MSAB's Capital Markets Day will be held in Stockholm on May 7th, 2026, and will begin at 09:00 CET.

A live webcast of the event, including presentations from senior management, will be available via the following link: Watch the webcast

Presentation materials and a recorded version of the webcast will be made available on MSAB's website following the event: Investors - MSAB IR



About MSAB: