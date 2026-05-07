Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931444 | ISIN: SE0000526626 | Ticker-Symbol: W98
München
07.05.26 | 09:12
5,840 Euro
+0,34 % +0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRO SYSTEMATION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICRO SYSTEMATION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2206,42013:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 07:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Micro Systemation AB: MSAB Sets Long-term Financial Targets

The Board of MSAB has decided to establish long-term financial targets to guide the Company's strategic direction up to and including 2030.

The financial targets cover revenue, EBITA and dividend ambition, and are designed to support the Company's long-term value creation.

Long-term financial targets

  • Revenue:
    The Company's target is to achieve revenue of SEK 1 billion in 2030.
  • EBITA:
    The Company's target is to achieve EBITA of at least SEK 200 million in 2030.
  • Dividend:
    The Company's ambition is, over time, to distribute between 25-50 percent of the year's profit after tax, taking into account the Company's profitability, financial position, cash flow, investment needs and other relevant circumstances.

The long-term financial targets constitute forward-looking statements and should not be interpreted as forecasts or binding commitments. The targets may be adjusted as a result of changed market or operating conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Gille, CEO MSAB, peter.gille@msab.com

Tony Forsgren, CFO MSAB, tony.forsgren@msab.com

The information is such that MSAB, Corporate ID number 556244-3050, is required to disclose in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on May 7th, 2026 at 07:00 CET.

MSAB Capital Markets Day

MSAB's Capital Markets Day will be held in Stockholm on May 7th, 2026, and will begin at 09:00 CET.

A live webcast of the event, including presentations from senior management, will be available via the following link: Watch the webcast

Presentation materials and a recorded version of the webcast will be made available on MSAB's website following the event: Investors - MSAB IR


About MSAB:

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analysing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, defence, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.