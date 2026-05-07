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WKN: A3C8YA | ISIN: SE0017083272 | Ticker-Symbol: Y5R
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 09:18
3,665 Euro
-1,61 % -0,060
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIVIKA FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIVIKA FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6303,71013:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 07:00 Uhr
32 Leser
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Nivika Fastigheter AB: Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ)Interim Report January - March 2026

Press Release - 7 May 2026

The first quarter of 2026 continued to reflect a positive growth trend, with higher revenue, increasing net operating income and profit from property management compared with the corresponding quarter of 2025. During the period, property acquisitions amounted to just over SEK 290 million, net letting was positive and the occupancy rate remained at a high level.

January - March 2026
(Figures in brackets refer to the same period last year)

  • Total rental income increased by 16% to SEK 220 million (189)
  • Net letting was SEK 0.1 million (7.0)
  • Net operating income increased by 14% to SEK 146 million (128)
  • Profit from property management increased by 20% to SEK 62 million (52)
  • Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital
    increased by 16% to SEK 128 million (110)
  • Changes in fair value for investment properties amounted to SEK 72 million (4),
    of which realised changes in value amounted to SEK 0 million (0)
  • Changes in fair value of interest rate derivatives amounted to SEK 42 million (15)
  • Comprehensive income for the period amounted to SEK 124 million (56)
  • Earnings per share SEK 1.30 (0.59)

- Nivika continues to grow, and our key figures continue to strengthen. I feel very confident in the strategy we have established for Nivika, to optimize the existing portfolio while growing through acquisitions of high-yielding properties within our geographic markets. We will continue to improve our key figures step by step and create increased value for our shareholders. The markets for both leasing and property acquisitions remain strong, and we are highly competitive in both areas, which gives me confidence going forward, says Sverker Källgården, CEO of Nivika.

202620252025/262025
3 months3 monthsR1212 months
Key FiguresJan-MarchJan-MarchApril-MarchJan-Dec

MSEK

Rental Income

220

189

820

789

Net operating income

146

128

594

576

Profit from property management

62

52

267

256

Comprehensive income

124

56

324

255

Property value

13 900

12 187

13 900

13 413

Economic occupancy rate residential, %

98

96

98

99

Economic occupancy rate commercial, %

95

95

95

95

Net loan-to-value ratio, %

52.3

48.1

52.3

51.4

Interest coverage ratio, times

2.0

1.9

2

2

Long-term net asset value per share, SEK

69.6

65.8

69.6

68.3

Earning per share, SEK*

1.3

0.6

3.4

2.7

This information is information that Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on 7 of May 2026.

En bild som visar skiss, linje, vit, diagram Automatiskt genererad beskrivning

For further information, please contact:
Sverker Källgården, CEO
Phone: 010-263 61 61
Email: sverker.kallgarden@nivika.se

Daniel Karlsson, CFO & IR
Phone: 010-263 61 43
Email: daniel.karlsson@nivika.se

About Nivika
Nivika is a real estate company based in Småland with the aim of long-term ownership, management, and development of properties, while creating profitable and sustainable value growth. The company operates in Jönköping, Värnamo, Växjö, and the West Coast, areas with strong growth potential and stable rental markets. The diversified property portfolio amounts to just over SEK 13.9 billion, of which two-thirds of the rental value consists of commercial properties. The commercial properties mainly comprise industrial, warehouse, office, and community service properties. Read more at www.nivika.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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