DJ Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc (EAST LN) Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.6939 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13255504 CODE: EAST LN ISIN: LU1900066462 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAST LN LEI Code: 54930028HR0TZ8KNC732 Sequence No.: 426743 EQS News ID: 2323082 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)