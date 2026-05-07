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WKN: 855681 | ISIN: US4581401001 | Ticker-Symbol: INL
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 10:14
94,59 Euro
-1,57 % -1,51
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INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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94,6494,6810:16
94,6094,7010:15
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
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ARBOR Technology Corp.: ARBOR Technology Unveils ARES-2100 Series for Next-Generation Edge AI with Intel Core Series 3 Processors

TAIPEI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR Technology Corp., a global leader in industrial IoT and edge AI computing solutions, announces the ARES-2100 Series, an ultra-slim fanless Edge AI system powered by Intel Core Series 3 processors (Wildcat Lake). Designed for industrial automation, machine vision, lightweight edge AI inference workloads and smart factory application deployment.

Hybrid Edge AI Architecture with High-Efficiency Performance

Up to 40 TOPS AI Computing Power

Built with a hybrid computing architecture combining advanced CPU cores, Intel Xe3 graphics, and Intel NPU 5.0, ARES-2100 provides up to 40 TOPS of AI performance. Its dedicated NPU delivers up to 17 TOPS for complex neural processing, reducing CPU workload and enabling faster, low-latency inference for applications such as automated inspection and machine vision - all within a thermally optimized fanless design.

Ultra-Slim 1U Design for Space-Constrained Environments

With its compact 1U form factor and chassis, ARES-2100 is ideal for space-constrained deployments such as 1U racks, AMR/AGV systems, and slim industrial cabinets. Built for 24/7 reliability, it features MIL-STD-810H durability, secure cable-lock design, up to three 2.5GbE LAN ports, flexible M.2 expansion, wide 9-36V DC input, optional UFS 3.1 storage, and operation from -20°C to 60°C - providing scalable, stable Edge AI performance.

ARBOR and Intel Co-Drive Next-Generation Edge AI Innovation

ARBOR and Intel will continue to advance next-generation Edge AI innovation together, delivering high-performance, reliable, and future-ready solutions for real-world edge AI applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972773/ARBOR_Unveils_ARES_2100_Series_for_Next_Generation_Edge_AI_with_Intel_Core_Series_3_Processors.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arbor-technology-unveils-ares-2100-series-for-next-generation-edge-ai-with-intel-core-series-3-processors-302762710.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.