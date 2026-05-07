The Valdecañas pumped-storage hydro plant in southwestern Spain has undergone a technical upgrade, increasing its operational capacity by 355 MW and adding a 15 MW/7.5 MWh hybrid battery system.Spanish utility Iberdrola has implemented technological improvements to its Valdecañas pumping station on the Tagus River near Cáceres, southwestern Spain. The improvements add 355 MW of power and 210 GWh of additional storage capacity to a power station that began commissioning in March 2025 with an initial nameplate capacity of 225 MW. Iberdrola says the increase strengthens the integration of renewable ...

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