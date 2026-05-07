Bango PLC: LinkedIn partners with the Digital Vending Machine from Bango to expand Premium reach through bundling

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the leader in subscription bundling, today announced an agreement with LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, to join the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM) from Bango. This partnership enables LinkedIn to broaden the reach of its Premium subscription through bundling partnerships with telcos, banks, retailers and more.

LinkedIn Premium offers enhanced tools for job seekers, professionals and businesses to expand their network, gain insights and increase visibility. Through the Bango DVM, LinkedIn can make new connections with resellers across the globe, sharing Premium benefits with more professionals to unlock opportunity.

LinkedIn expands the range of content available through the Bango DVM, extending bundling beyond services like SVOD to offer greater variety and more diverse sophisticated bundled subscription propositions. LinkedIn's addition also reflects the continued expansion of the Bango DVM ecosystem, enabling subscription service providers to increase their reach and grow their subscribers through a global network of distribution partners.

Subscription bundling is evolving. Consumer expectations are shifting towards simpler, more integrated ways to access digital services. Subscription hubs are emerging as a key model, enabling users to discover, manage and pay for multiple subscription services in one place. By bringing together leading services and distribution partners including telcos, banks and retailers, the Bango DVM is designed to remove complexity, accelerate time to market and create more compelling, personalized bundled experiences for consumers.

"LinkedIn is a globally recognized platform with a unique role in connecting professionals and supporting career development. Bringing LinkedIn into the Digital Vending Machine reflects the continued momentum of our partner ecosystem and the growing demand for more flexible and accessible subscription models. We look forward to working together to unlock new bundling opportunities for partners and consumers as the service is brought to market." Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango.

"LinkedIn Premium is built to help professionals advance their career, build a brand or grow a business. Partnering with Bango expands how and where we can deliver that value, meeting professionals through the trusted services they already rely on every day." Ora Levit, VP of Product at LinkedIn

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscription economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com

Media contact:

Giles Tongue, VP Marketing, Bango

giles@bango.com