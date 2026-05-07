

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) on Thursday announced the acquisition of the Severn combined-cycle gas turbine power station in South Wales from Calon Energy Group for about £370 million.



'This is a major addition to Centrica's flexible generation portfolio bringing the company's total UK and Ireland electricity generation capacity to 4GW, including 1 GW of assets currently in planning and construction - enough to power up to 6 million homes,' the company said in a statement.



The Severn plant is expected to generate average capacity market payments of £35 million per annum until 2030 and annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of £30 million to £60 million from 2027, with earnings per share accretion expected from the first full year following completion.



Additionally, Centrica said it expects capital investment in 2026 to total around £1.1 billion.



The company expects full-year Infrastructure EBITDA to exceed the top end of its £500 million to £650 million guidance range, mainly supported by higher realised prices.



Retail EBITDA is expected to be toward the lower end of its £500 million to £800 million outlook.



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