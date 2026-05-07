BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares & Correction

7 May 2026

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces the purchase of the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class US Dollar Date of purchase: 6 May 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,136 Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable): 4.3200

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

On 29 April 2026, the total number of ordinary shares held for the Sterling Share Class was overstated by 50,000. This occurred until 6 May 2026. The total number of ordinary shares held for the Sterling Share Class have since been corrected.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury 305,049,045 Sterling Shares 72,637,006 Sterling Shares 24,031,958 US Dollar Shares 568,579 US Dollar Shares

From 6 May 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 467,005,852.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001