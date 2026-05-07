BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares & Correction
7 May 2026
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces the purchase of the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
US Dollar
Date of purchase:
6 May 2026
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
4,136
Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):
4.3200
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
On 29 April 2026, the total number of ordinary shares held for the Sterling Share Class was overstated by 50,000. This occurred until 6 May 2026. The total number of ordinary shares held for the Sterling Share Class have since been corrected.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
305,049,045 Sterling Shares
72,637,006 Sterling Shares
24,031,958 US Dollar Shares
568,579 US Dollar Shares
From 6 May 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 467,005,852.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001