Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsay Hamelin as an Independent Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Ms. Hamelin brings over 20 years of capital markets and corporate finance experience, with a specific expertise in corporate structuring, mergers and acquisitions, and financing strategies within public company environments. Throughout her career, she has supported and advised public issuers on complex transactions, capital raises, and strategic corporate development initiatives designed to support growth and enhance shareholder value.

Her extensive experience includes structuring and executing a wide range of financing transactions, including equity offerings and strategic capital initiatives, as well as advising on corporate reorganizations and M&A activity. Ms. Hamelin has worked closely with management teams on aligning corporate structures with long-term strategic objectives and capital markets execution.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lindsay to the Board," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life. "Her 20-year track record in capital markets and M&A provides us with the high-level oversight needed for our next phase of strategic growth. Her perspective will be highly valuable as we continue to evaluate strategic opportunities and execute on our expansion within the 'better-for-you' functional food and CPG markets."

Ms. Hamelin's appointment further strengthens Restart Life's Board as the Company continues to advance its growth strategy, with a focus on disciplined capital allocation, corporate development, and expansion within its portfolio of brands and intellectual property.

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the Acquisition and the satisfaction or waiver of the related conditions precedent and the timing thereof, the perceived benefits of the Acquisition, the ability for Restart to integrate Holy Crap's business into its existing operations; the benefits of vertically integrating the co-packer facility; anticipated closing date, and the Company's expectations relating to Holy Crap.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the Acquisition, the Company's financial condition, the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties;. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions in the Definitive Agreement, that Restart will be able to successfully integrate the Holy Crap assets into its existing operations; and the current and future social, economic and political conditions.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296414

Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.