Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a purchase order ("PO") financing arrangement that will establish a revolving source of dedicated capital to support the sourcing, manufacturing, and fulfillment activities of its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap"). The financing will be offered as a non-brokered private placement of up to 833,333 units in the capital of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of CAD $0.12 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $100,000 CAD (the "Offering").

Holy Crap's operations are well financed as we continue to advance the brand's growth and scalability. As part of our strategy to support increased sales and production, the Company is establishing a dedicated source of capital to enable uninterrupted manufacturing while we execute our growth model. With this financing in place, the team can move forward unencumbered in its revenue-generating strategy as it enters the busy summer sales season.





(Holy Crap Foods Production Facility in Gibsons, British Columbia)

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In the Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") industry, production costs, including raw ingredients, packaging, and labour are incurred upfront, while retailer and wholesaler payment terms for finished goods can range from 60 to 180 days. This extended payment cycle can tie up capital for a significant period and place pressure on cash flow during the manufacturing process before funds can be redeployed into future order fulfillment. To address this common barrier faced by growing companies, the Company is implementing a revolving source of dedicated capital designed to support ongoing production and order fulfillment, thereby eliminating a key barrier to growth.

The funds will provide the necessary upfront capital to fulfill purchase orders, allowing the Company to preserve its operating capital for growth initiatives and operations. Once a purchase order is fulfilled and payment is received, the proceeds are returned to the account and recycled into future orders. This creates a consistent capital base to support ongoing growth without the need for additional financing, which can often strain manufacturers during prolonged periods of increased demand and production growth.





(instagram.com/holycrapcereal Holy Crap SuperSeed Healthy Snacks)

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Restart Life is just beginning its growth trajectory with Holy Crap. New retail and e-commerce avenues are being added to the roster monthly. Recent milestones include:

Amazon Canada: Expansion of available SKUs.

Walmart.ca: Successful launch of rst sku on the marketplace.

New Protein sku under development.

Management has intentionally calibrated this nancing to be lean, ensuring capital requirements are not extended beyond what is necessary for the current and forecasted PO cycles to avoid unnecessary dilution. The Company intends to add additional capital to this PO fund as needed to support increased production cycles.

Terms of the Offering

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two (2) years at a price of CAD $0.15 per common share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering towards purchase orders and related working capital. Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the"CSE"). All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

(instagram.com/holycrapcereal Holy Crap SuperSeed Healthy Snacks)

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About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-ber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296621

Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.