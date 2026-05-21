Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") to establish a revolving purchase order ("PO") financing source for its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap").

The Company has issued a total of 833,334 Units at a price of CAD $0.12 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $100,000.08 (the "Offering"). The issuance of Units to related parties is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Units issued to such persons does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Demonstrating direct commitment to the Company's operational growth strategy and the launch of Holy Crap into the United States market, Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life, subscribed for 50% of the Offering (416,666 Units).

In addition to this direct cash injection into the revolving PO fund, Mr. Loutskou and other corporate insiders have continued to demonstrate market confidence through open-market accumulations.



"I am firmly putting my money where my mouth is to ensure our teams are unencumbered as we head into a North American summer sales cycle," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life. "By choosing to fund 50% of this purchase order placement out of my own pocket, I am reinforcing my alignment with our shareholders. This financing was intentionally structured to be exceptionally lean to prevent unnecessary dilution while serving as a rapid-recycling capital tool. As Holy Crap's order volume continues to grow with Wholesale, DTC, Amazon and Walmart, these funds will immediately unlock scalable production runs."

As detailed in the Company's announcement on May 8, 2026, the gross proceeds from the Offering will serve as dedicated upfront working capital to manufacture and fulfill pending wholesale and e-commerce purchase orders. By isolating production capital into a recycling pool, the Company circumvents traditional 60-to-180-day retail collection lag times. Once payments are cleared from distributors, funds return directly to the PO pool to instantly finance successive production runs, safeguarding the core corporate treasury.

Each Unit issued under the closing consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing at an exercise price of CAD $0.15 per common share.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with the closing of this Offering. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period expiring September 21, 2026, under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-ber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298268

Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.